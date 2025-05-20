Chicago area man with ‘arsenal’ of guns for drug trafficking gets 10 years in prison

article

The Brief A Mount Prospect man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for illegal gun possession and drug trafficking. Federal prosecutors said Omari Andrews Jr. had an "arsenal" of guns to "protect his drug trafficking activities." He also had multiple prior convictions for drug trafficking, prosecutors said.



A suburban man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for illegally possessing multiple guns and trafficking fentanyl and other drugs, federal prosecutors said.

What we know:

Omari Andrews Jr., of Mount Prospect, was convicted of having an AR-15-style gun, three handguns while trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

He was convicted last week to 10 years and three months in federal prison.

The 26-year-old man had also previously pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl and heroin in Westmont, Villa Park, Des Plaines, and Hillside in 2022 and 2023.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said Andrews had a "small arsenal" of guns in his possession.

"The defendant possessed a small arsenal of guns and ammunition in his apartment to protect his drug trafficking activity," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alejandro G. Ortega said in prosecutors’ sentencing memorandum. "Drugs, and especially fentanyl, are a scourge to the public health and to law enforcement across the country, and a stain on the community."