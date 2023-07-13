An 18-year-old man allegedly shot and killed two women in Waukegan on Wednesday.

Around 5:06 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on 2421 Washington Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women dead in a car.

According to officials, the Waukegan Police Department found through witness statements that Jonathan Stinnette allegedly shot the women.

Jonathan Stinnette | Provided

After the shooting, Stinnette and another individual, a 21-year-old Waukegan resident, left the scene in a black Nissan. Stinnete allegedly had a relationship with one of the victims, according to officials.

Several 9mm shell casings were found at the scene. Police also located a 9mm handgun that they say was "shot empty, with the gun slide locked to the rear."

Testing will determine if this was the weapon used in the shooting.

Police later learned the suspects went northbound towards Winthrop Harbor, where Stinnette lives. The suspect's vehicle was then located at a residence in Kenosha.

The Kenosha Police Department took both suspects into custody.

Stinnette was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and issued a $5 million bond. He is currently being held in Kenosha County Jail.

The 21-year-old suspect was released, pending an investigation.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Serenity Childs of North Chicago and 18-year-old Briana Ware Hall of Waukegan. Autopsy results are pending.