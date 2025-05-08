Man, 18, charged in pair of Chicago carjackings last summer

A man was charged in a pair of Chicago carjackings last summer on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Chicago armed carjackings

The backstory:

Police said he was responsible for two armed carjackings last July, allegedly holding up a 52-year-old man in the 5200 block of South Kolin Avenue and a 61-year-old man in the 5200 block of 55th Street.

The man was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He was charged as a juvenile because he was a minor at the time of the carjackings, police said.

The 18-year-old has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was provided.