Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in Hoffman Estates stabbing
article
HOFFMAN ESTATES - A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing someone multiple times Sunday in suburban Hoffman Estates.
Junior Perez-Aguilar, 18, allegedly stabbed a man he knew during an altercation about 4 a.m. in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates police said.
The man, also 18 years old, was taken by a friend to St. Alexius Medical Center, police said.
Perez-Aguilar is also charged with aggravated battery in the incident, police said.
He was expected to appear in court Wednesday.