Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in Hoffman Estates stabbing

article

A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing someone multiple times Sunday in suburban Hoffman Estates.

Junior Perez-Aguilar, 18, allegedly stabbed a man he knew during an altercation about 4 a.m. in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man, also 18 years old, was taken by a friend to St. Alexius Medical Center, police said.

Perez-Aguilar is also charged with aggravated battery in the incident, police said.

He was expected to appear in court Wednesday.