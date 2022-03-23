Man, 18, charged with Chicago expressway shooting

article

An 18-year-old man has been charged with shooting at a vehicle on Interstate 94 last month.

Luis Cruz has been charged with attempted murder.

At about 11:49 p.m. on Feb. 15, Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers were called to investigate an expressway shooting that occurred on I-94 southbound at 47th Street.

Troopers located the victim vehicle.

No victims were injured during the incident.

During an investigation, Cruz was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Cruz remains in custody pending a bond court hearing.