Man, 18, found dead in living room of Roseland apartment with gunshot wound to his face

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found dead in the living room of a Roseland apartment with a gunshot to his face Thursday night.

The man was found in the 11100 block of South Michigan.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers discovered the man in the apartment.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details were released.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 