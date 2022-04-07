Man, 18, found dead in living room of Roseland apartment with gunshot wound to his face

An 18-year-old man was found dead in the living room of a Roseland apartment with a gunshot to his face Thursday night.

The man was found in the 11100 block of South Michigan.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers discovered the man in the apartment.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

No other details were released.

Advertisement

Area Two detectives are investigating.