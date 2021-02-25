Man, 18, killed in Harvey crash

An 18-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday in south suburban Harvey.

Jerry Mejia, of Hazel Crest, was involved in a crash about 6 a.m. in the 15800 block of Wood Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He died less than an hour later at Ingalls Memorial Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident, saying he died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Harvey police did not immediately respond to a request for details about the incident.