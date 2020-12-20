Man, 18, missing from Harwood Heights

article

An 18-year-old man has been reported missing for months from Harwood Heights on the Northwest Side.

Yog Joo "Andy" Lee was last seen Nov. 11 and is missing from West Foster Avenue and North Harlem Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent Oriole Park and Caldwell Woods.

Lee is 5-foot-5, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a fair complexion, police said. He is known to frequent the CTA Blue Line.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.