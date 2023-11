A man was shot in the face Monday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was in his car around 11 p.m. when a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting into his vehicle in the 2100 block of North St. Louis Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot once in the jaw and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.