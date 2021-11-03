Man, 19, charged with carjacking 67-year-old man at gunpoint in West Ridge

A 19-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a 67-year-old man at gunpoint on Chicago’s Far North Side.

Horace Murff was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 5900 block of N. Artesian Ave in the West Ridge neighborhood. Police say he was identified as one of the offenders who took part in the carjacking earlier in the day around 6:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of N. Campbell Ave.

Murff has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement