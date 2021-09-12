Man, 19, charged with fatal East Garfield Park shooting

A 19-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in East Garfield Park.

Rayvon Lofton faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police identified Lofton as the offender who shot and killed a 20-year-old man in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue on Dec. 22, 2020.

Rayvon Lofton, 19

He was arrested on Thursday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.