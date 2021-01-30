Man, 19, charged with shooting at vehicle on Dan Ryan Expressway

A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting at a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway earlier this month on the South Side.

Simmie Morris, faces one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, for a Jan. 7 shooting on Interstate 94, Illinois State Police said.

About 11:39 a.m., troopers responded to a shooting in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street and found an abandoned vehicle which Morris had allegedly fled on foot, state police said.

Near 59th Street, troopers found a driver who had allegedly been shot at by someone in a vehicle matching Morris, state police said.

The driver did not suffer any injuries, according to state police.

Morris was brought into custody about an hour later. He remains held at the Cook County Jail with a $250,000 bond.