Man, 19, fatally shot on Near West Side

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday on Chicago's Near West Side.

The 19-year-old was outside around 1:15 a.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the face in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street, police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A witness told police they heard multiple shots fired before seeing a vehicle speed away from the scene, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.