Man, 19, found fatally shot in Englewood

A man was found shot dead Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and body around 10:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 71st Place, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

The victim was one of nine people killed in Chicago shootings over the weekend.