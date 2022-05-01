9 killed, 26 others wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Chicago saw another deadly weekend, with at least nine people killed and 26 others wounded a week after more than 40 people were shot, seven of them fatally.

A man was shot to death while trying to rob two people Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights on the South Side, police said. Two men had been walking back to their car from a store about 3:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 95th Street when they began talking with the robber, identified as Xavier Johnson, police said. The pair entered their Volkswagen SUV and Johnson got into the backseat, struck one of them with a handgun and demanded their belongings, police said. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot Johnson, striking him in the forehead, left leg and chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

About 30 minutes later, Kier Carmichael-Smith was in the parking lot in the 1300 block of East 47th Street when a light-colored car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The 27-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and fled into a restaurant, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago and pronounced dead, police said.

Two women were shot — one fatally — during an argument with a man early Saturday morning on the Near North Side. The women, 31 and 26, were shot about 1 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street, police said. The younger woman was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The older woman was shot in the left thigh and taken to the same hospital in good condition, officials said.

Hours later, two men were shot, one fatally, in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. About 6:05 a.m. Saturday, officers found the two men, about 30 and 56, in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said. The younger man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The older man was shot in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, in serious condition.

Later that day, a woman was fatally shot in Rosemoor on the Far South Side. The woman, 28, was arguing with someone in the 500 block of East 106th Street about 10:45 p.m. Saturday when she was shot in the left side of the chest, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago and pronounced dead, police said.

A person was found shot to death early Sunday inside a Gold Coast business on the Near North Side, according to police. The person was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds throughout his body in the 200 block of East Walton Place about 5 a.m., police said. He was taken to Northwestern, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 69-year-old man was shot to death Friday evening in Austin on the West Side. The man was in a home in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots about 5:45 p.m., police said. He was struck in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hours later, a man was found fatally shot on the South Side. About 10:15 p.m., officers were responding to a Shot Spotter call in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue when they found the 40-year-old man with gunshot wounded to the chest, side and hand, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot Sunday night in West Englewood on the South Side. Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1400 block of West 71st Place about 10:50 p.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds to his neck and body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning in an Albany Park drive-by on the Northwest Side. The teen was a passenger in a car in the 4400 block of North Central Park Avenue when a dark SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire about 2:20 a.m., striking him in the left side of the face, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Loop near the Theater District. The men, 27 and 55, were in an alley just before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of North Wabash Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, police said. The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand while the older man was struck in the head, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

At least 21 others were wounded by gunfire in the city from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. 5 a.m. Last weekend, at least seven people were killed and 36 others were wounded in Chicago.