Man, 19, shot and critically wounded in West Lawn

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the West Lawn neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was arguing with another male around 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the chin, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.