Man, 19, shot and killed on Chicago's Near West Side

The Brief A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed Sunday evening on the Near West Side by someone he knew, police said. A gun was recovered, two people were taken in for questioning.



A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening on Chicago's Near West Side.

What we know:

He was approached by someone he knew around 7:35 p.m. in the 800 block of South Oakley Boulevard when they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to Stronger Hospital where he later died. As of Monday morning, his identity had not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A handgun was recovered from the scene and two persons of interest were taken in for questioning.

Area detectives are investigating.