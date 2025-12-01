Man, 19, shot and killed on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening on Chicago's Near West Side.
What we know:
He was approached by someone he knew around 7:35 p.m. in the 800 block of South Oakley Boulevard when they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest, according to Chicago police.
The victim was taken to Stronger Hospital where he later died. As of Monday morning, his identity had not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
A handgun was recovered from the scene and two persons of interest were taken in for questioning.
Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.