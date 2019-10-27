Man, 19, shot multiple times and killed on Far South Side

article

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

Kerion Watson, 19, was shot multiple times at 2:19 a.m. while standing on the sidewalk in the first block of West 104th Place, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Watson was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.