Man, 19, shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

A man, 19, was shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side in the Humboldt Park area.

At about 10:50 a.m. Saturday, police say a man was shot multiple times in the 900 block of North Keeler Avenue.

The victim self transported to St. Anthony's Hospital but was transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Officials say the circumstances are unknown at this time. No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.