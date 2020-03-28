Man, 19, shot to death during attempted robbery in Gresham

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot during a robbery attempt Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

Xavier S. Pointer was walking just before 10 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Carpenter Street when an armed male suspect approached him from a gangway and announced a robbery, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Pointer told the suspect he didn’t have anything and was then shot in the chest, authorities said. Pointer, who lived in Gresham, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died about half an hour later.

The suspect ran off after the shooting, police said. No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.