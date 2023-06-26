Man, 19, shot to death while riding in Uber

A man was fatally shot while traveling in a ride-share Sunday night in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was in the Uber when someone pulled out a gun and shot at him around 9 p.m. before running away in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street, according to Chicago police.

The rideshare driver took the victim to Rush University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.