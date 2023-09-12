Man, 19, shot while leaving gas station in Chatham

A man was shot while leaving a gas station Monday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood.

Around 5 p.m., the 19-year-old left a gas station in the 7900 block of South King Drive after getting money out when a black Nissan pulled up and someone inside told him to "come here," according to police.

The man tried to run away and someone got out of the Nissan and started shooting at him, police said. The victim was suffered a graze wound to the eyebrow and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.