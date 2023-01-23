Man, 20, dies in Elgin jail days after being arrested

A man charged with multiple weapon and drug offenses died while in custody of Elgin police Sunday morning.

The 20-year-old was arrested around 8:38 p.m. Friday after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of weapons and illegal drugs, Elgin police said.

Charges were filed against him by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the man was being held in the Elgin Police Department jail awaiting his bond hearing, police said.

Jail personnel found the man unresponsive in his cell during a routine check on Sunday around 5 a.m. They attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elgin police said no force was used during his arrest or while he was in custody.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.