Man, 20, fatally shot in Burnside

A man was fatally shot on Sunday night in the Burnside neighborhood.

The 20-year-old man was arguing with a male suspect around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of East 88th Place when he was shot in the head and abdomen, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The gunman fled the scene. No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.