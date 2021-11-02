Man, 20, killed when semi-truck pins him against vehicle in Chicago

A young man was killed Tuesday morning when helping to direct a semi-truck on Chicago’s South Side.

Shortly after 11 a.m. in the South Deering neighborhood, police say a 20-year-old man was assisting the semi-truck back up near a driveway in the 10300 block of S. Commercial Avenue. At some point, the semi-truck pinned the man against a vehicle.

The 20-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Axel Mancilla by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Chicago police said the incident appears to have been an accident and no charges are pending against the driver.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.