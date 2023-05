A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was walking around 12:52 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Justine Street when a group of males started shooting, police said.

He was struck by gunfire in the arm and leg.

He was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.