A 20-year-old man was shot in the face while sitting in a vehicle in Little Italy early Saturday.

At about 2:36 a.m., the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He sustained one gunshot found to the face, and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.