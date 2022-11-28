Man, 20, shot while parked in West Town

A man was shot and wounded Sunday night in the West Town neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 10:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Huron Street when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and buttocks and was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.