Man, 20, shot while riding on electric scooter in Little Village

A 20-year-old man was shot while riding home on an electric scooter in Little Village Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of West 25th Street, police said.

At about 10:43 p.m., the man was headed home on an electric scooter when he was shot in the knee.

He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

There is no suspect in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.