Man, 20, wounded in Hegewisch drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was walking on the sidewalk before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of East 132nd Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.