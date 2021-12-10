Man, 21, charged with possessing loaded machine gun in Chicago

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for illegally possessing a loaded machine gun in Chicago.

Keyzoe Williams, of Chicago, has been charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun.

According to an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court Friday, Williams was in possession of a handgun equipped with a conversion device — also known as an "auto sear" or "Glock switch."

The conversion device allegedly transformed the handgun into a machine gun capable of automatically shooting more than one shot with a pull of the trigger, the indictment said.

Williams allegedly possessed the machine gun in the city from February to August of this year.

He was arrested Friday morning.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.