Man, 21, killed in North Chicago crash identified by medical examiner

The Brief A driver killed in a crash in North Chicago on Tuesday night has been identified. Tywaun Reed, 21, of Waukegan, died from blunt force injuries, according to the Lake County Coroner. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.



The incident happened at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and 24th Street.

Authorities said a vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled over, sustaining significant damage. The driver was partially ejected during the incident.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, he was identified as 21-year-old Tywaun Reed, of Waukegan.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday determined Reed's cause of death was blunt force injuries from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing by the North Chicago Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT).