Man, 21, shot in parked car in Wrightwood

A man was shot in a parked car Tuesday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 21-year-old was seated in a vehicle around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 82nd Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and started shooting, police said.

He was shot in both his legs and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.