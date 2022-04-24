Man, 21, shot in the head while in car in Little Village

A 21-year-old man was shot in the head in Little Village Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of South Pulaski.

At about 4:18 a.m., the 21-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when another passenger flagged down officers in the area.

Chicago police said the man was shot in the head and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The witness said a black Sedan was chasing them and began firing into te vehicle.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.