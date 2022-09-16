Man, 21, shot in West Elsdon

A man was shot while riding in a car in the West Elsdon neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was in the rear passenger seat of a car traveling southbound in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road when a gunman started shooting at the vehicle, police said.

He was shot in the elbow and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.