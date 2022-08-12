Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate