A man was shot twice in Fernwood Tuesday night.

At about 9:35 p.m., a 21-year-old man was in an alley in the 500 block of West 103rd Street when an unidentified vehicle approached him, police said.

Someone inside the vehicle fired shots, striking the victim twice in the lower body.

The victim self-transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.