Man, 22, charged with damaging CTA property twice

A Chicago man is facing charges for damaging CTA property twice last August on the South Side.

Richmael Sanders, 22, is accused of punching and shattering a window on CTA property on Aug. 12 in the first block of East 79th Street, police said.

Police said Sanders was also responsible for a "similar incident" that took place Aug. 30 at the 95th Street Red Line station.

He was charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property exceeding $500 and one misdemeanor of trespassing on the CTA without paying.

Sanders, of Chicago Lawn, is due in bond court Wednesday.