Man, 22, shot inside North Side restaurant

By Will Hager
Published  August 27, 2024 5:40am CDT
Edgewater
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A restaurant-goer was shot during an argument Monday night in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The 22-year-old man was inside a restaurant around 9 p.m. in the 5600 block of North Clark Street when several people approached and one of them started to argue with him, police said.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot at the victim several times before running away from the scene.

The 22-year-old was shot once in the thigh and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one was taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.