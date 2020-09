article

A 23-year-old man has been reported missing from Gresham on the South Side.

Devonte Robinson was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of West 84th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Robinson is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8274.