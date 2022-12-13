Man, 23, robbed by group of gunmen in Little Italy

A group of gunmen robbed a man at gunpoint early Tuesday in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was walking outside around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Fillmore Street when a group of four gunmen approached him and demanded his belongings, police said.

The victim handed them over and the suspects returned to their vehicle and drove away, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.