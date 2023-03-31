Man, 23, shot during argument in Austin: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot during a fight with another man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning.
Police say the victim was arguing with a man he knew in the 1600 block of North Central Avenue just after 1 a.m. when the offender pulled a gun.
The victim's head was grazed by a bullet. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
The shooter got away. Area Five Detectives are investigating.