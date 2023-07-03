Man, 23, shot during argument on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot during an argument Monday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was arguing with another person around 4:47 a.m. in the hallway of a building in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the wrist, police said.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The shooter fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.