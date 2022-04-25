Man, 24, killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot dead Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 24-year-old was in the 4900 block of West Walton Street when a white SUV approached and some inside started shooting in his direction, police said.

He was struck multiple times by the gunfire and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

