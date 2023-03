article

Chicago police are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly a week from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Wilson Caceres, 24, was last seen March 6 in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Caceres is 5-foot-1, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.

If located, please contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.