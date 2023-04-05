Man, 24, shot and critically wounded by woman in Gresham

A man was shot several times and critically wounded Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 24-year-old man was exiting his vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Lowe Avenue when a woman approached him and shot him before running away, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.