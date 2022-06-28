Man, 24, shot standing at Near South Side bus stop
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while waiting at a bus stop Monday night on the Near South Side.
The 24-year-old was standing at a bus stop around 9:35 p.m. when someone got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him in the 2600 block of South State Street, police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken by a passerby to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.