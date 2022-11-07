Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood

A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The gunmen fled in an unknown direction.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.