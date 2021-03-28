Man, 25, wounded in South Shore shooting

A 25-year-old man was shot early Sunday in South Shore.

About 1:35 a.m., he was standing outside in the 6900 block of South East End when another male approached in his direction, Chicago police said.

The man fled and the gunman chased him, according to police.

The gunman fires several shots and struck the man in the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.