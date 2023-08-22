Expand / Collapse search
Man, 26, dies after being found shot in West Side alley

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
North Lawndale
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times and killed Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Police found the 26-year-old around 11:25 p.m. lying unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley in the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

He had been shot several times through the body and face. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died a short time later.

He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.